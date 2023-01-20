Average Fairfax s/f home price back above $1 million

Home sales across Fairfax County may be in the winter doldrums, but the December market broke a four-month streak and gave sellers a little more reason to break out a smile.

For the first time since July, Fairfax’s average single-family home-sales price was above the $1 million mark – if relatively slightly – according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

The county’s single-family market first surpassed the million-dollar threshold in October 2021, then slid back under it the following month before staying above it for much of 2022 before bumping back above it to close out the year (figures are rounded):

• December 2022: $1,009,366.

• November 2022: $987,000.

• October 2022: $991,000.

• September 2022: $964,000.

• August 2022 $973,000.

• July 2022: $1,043,000.

• June 2022: $1,071,000.

• May 2022: $1,051,000.

• April 2022: $1,044,000.

• March 2022: $1,119,000.

• February 2022: $1,030,000.

• January 2022 : $1,062,000.

• December 2021: $1,001,000.

• November 2021: $937,000.

• October 2021: $1,034,000.

Figures represent most, but not all, home sales during the period; all December 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.