Authors chronicle arc of Jewish history in local area

Northern Virginia’s Jewish community began with a congregation of German immigrants in Alexandria in the 1850s, and in the 17 decades since has grown and played a vital role in the region’s transformation.

“Virginia provided a haven for immigrants,” said Vienna resident Shawn Dilles. “They made a life and a work out of it, they prospered, their children contributed back and the whole place has been growing since. Virginia’s been an enormous success story, even compared to many other Jewish communities in America.”

Dilles and his wife, Susan, hoped someone would chronicle that history.

When the pandemic struck shortly following their retirements – he as a federal analyst and manager, she as a pharmaceutical sales representative – they embarked on the project themselves.

The couple recently published “The Jewish Community of Northern Virginia,” a compilation of historical black-and-white photos and maps with detailed captions.

“This had been sitting in our heads for so long that when it finally came down to doing it, compared with things I’ve worked on in the past, it was pretty effortless,” Shawn Dilles said.

Jewish history in Virginia dates back to 1789 with the establishment of Richmond’s synagogue. Alexandria’s Beth El Hebrew Congregation was the only one in Northern Virginia from the Civil War through 1914, when Agudas Achim Congregation was formed. The region’s Jewish population grew with an influx of immigrants from Eastern Europe and Russia from 1880 to 1924 and expanded again in World War II.

Fairfax County’s oldest Jewish congregation is Fort Belvoir’s, which dates to the 1950s. Information about it has been hard to get because of frequent turnover there, Shawn Dilles said.

The area’s Jewish presence grew in the 1960s with the founding of Temple Rodef Shalom in McLean and Congregation Olam Tikvah in Fairfax.

Long split between Reform and Conservative Judaism, the area’s Jewish community became more diversified in 1990 with the arrival of Orthodox congregations, which have established a strong foothold and created an infrastructure for further growth, Shawn Dilles said. Reconstructionists showed up in about 2000, he added.

“We have a full range of ways to express people’s Jewish identity, both socially and culturally,” he said.

Northern Virginia’s Jewish population – estimated at more than 120,000 in a 2018 survey – surpasses that of its better-known counterparts in Maryland and the District of Columbia, the authors said.

The Dilleses moved to Northern Virginia from suburban New Jersey nearly 40 years ago in order to take advantage of better schools and roads, a cleaner environment and less traffic. The region also has a highly educated population and excellent job prospects, bolstered by the federal government.

The overall impression was that Jews living in Northern Virginia were transient, scattered and did not have much sense of community, Shawn Dilles said.

“When we got here, we were struck from the first day here how untrue that was,” he said.

Jewish developers – from Charles E. Smith in Crystal City to Robert E. Simon in Reston – played key roles in building modern Northern Virginia, while others created long-lasting businesses such as Hecht’s department stores, Giant Food, Hechinger hardware and the Vienna Inn.

But the book is not just about commercial success and population growth.

Many chapters are devoted to the creation of Jewish institutions – from temples and synagogues to community centers and cemeteries – as well as social groups, weddings, youth outings and traditional rites observed.

The couple credited their publisher, Arcadia Publishing, for guiding them through the writing process.

“We knew we didn’t want to do a very scholarly book,” Susan Dilles said. “This was going to be a picture-driven book and the Arcadia series seemed the right fit for what we were trying to do.”

One of the main challenges in assembling the book was accessing locations during the pandemic. The Dilleses coordinated with groups via telephone and Zoom, she said.

Susan Dilles contacted about 25 synagogues and Jewish organizations and requested to see their archival photos and obtain their histories. Shawn Dilles did research at area libraries from Winchester to Arlington, including the Virginia Room at Fairfax Regional Library,

He scanned the photos and Susan managed obtaining the necessary permission forms for using them.

“We were blown away by the cooperation we got from everyone,” Shawn Dilles said. “It’s rare to see 25 organizations of any kind in one area agree.”

Because information about the area’s Jewish community continues to filter in, Shawn Dilles is helping form the Jewish Historical Society for Northern Virginia to collect material for future scholars and authors. There is some urgency, as many major players in that community’s history have begun moving away or dying, the couple said.

“We’re encouraging anyone with original material to put it in the Capital Jewish Museum, which has excellent facilities,” Shawn Dilles said, adding that the new historical society was scanning, collecting and organizing those items.

Rabbi Daniel Novick, executive director of George Mason University Hillel, said he was grateful the Dilleses documented the Northern Virginia Jewish community’s history.

“The visuals in the book help us truly understand the expansiveness, the richness and the cohesiveness we have as a Jewish community,” he said. “It is true that we are spread out geographically as a community in Northern Virginia, but we are also all unified by our desire to ensure that we can thrive as a Jewish community and continue to grow.”

The Dilleses are open to doing a revised and expanded second edition of the book, or perhaps some articles for local historical societies.

“We did this as a labor of love,” said Shawn Dilles, adding the book’s royalties will go to the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.