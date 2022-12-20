Q&A: Author with local roots has book of poetry published

Isaac Amend of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Liberty (then Washington-Lee) High School and Yale University, recently had published a debut work of poetry, “When the Sky was a Canvas to Make Fun Of.”

For information on Amend, see the Website at https://isaacamend.com. To purchase the book, see the Website at https://amzn.to/3HPeajY.

The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Amend to discuss the creative process.

Can you think back to your first exposure to poetry, and were you engaged by it then or was it more an acquired taste?

Sponsored

Oh god! My first real and serious exposure was only four months ago. I wrote the book in two months, and the publishing process took two months as well. I’ve never taken a poetry class or workshop in my life. That being said, as a kid I would read the usual poems by Robert Frost, etc.

When I decided to write a book, I checked out dozens of poetry books from the library and scanned them meticulously. Cynthia Zarin was a favorite of mine. Good writers also have to be good readers.

Your latest work is “When the Sky was a Canvas to Make Fun Of” – what is the title attempting to convey?

I have no idea! My friends and family ask me what the title means, and in return I ask them to find out for me. If they do somehow find a meaning behind it, I want them to let me know.

Do you approach writing poetry differently from your other writing?

Yes! As an opinion columnist I’m used to writing highly analytical pieces, putting statistics together to craft arguments and what not. But poetry requires the opposite – you need to relax your mind and enter a creative state.

Entering a creative state means that you cannot be overthinking. You can’t overanalyze in poetry. A lot of good poetry is actually a bit nonsensical and absurd. As a result, I write my best poetry when my mind is not in overdrive – either early in the morning, after just waking up, or late at night after a couple beers. At night I get a bit nostalgic about exes and past memories. Nostalgia always makes for the best poems.

Who would you think would be the target audience for this work?

The target audience is anyone who is mature enough to handle the topics in the book – there is some heavy material, exploring sexual assault, brain cancer and heroin addiction. Whoever reads it needs to be age-appropriate to the content.

Your Website notes four hobbies of yours: soccer, chess, spy movies and open-source intelligence. Do you see a common thread among those four, or do they represent different parts of your personality?

Ha! Sort of. I have worked in the private intelligence sector in the past, so spy movies and open-source intelligence are big hobbies of mine. I grew up reading Daniel Silva and John le Carré, two espionage novelists, and my favorite movies to this day are the Jason Bourne series, James Bond, “Body of Lies,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Munich,” etc. Spy movies are the best! I also run a chess club in Fairfax. My grandfather taught me how to play chess well.

You say that, in your estimation, Toni Morrison is the best writer to have ever existed. Why, and are there others you think come close?

She is, by a very long shot, the best writer to ever have existed. There are four reasons for this.

First, her vocabulary is unrivaled. As a child, Toni Morrison ate up her local library – she basically read every book there. So some of the words she uses seem very magical and complex in nature, words most people have never heard of.

Second, I believe she is the first award-winning author to only use black people in her books. In only writing about African-American characters, she is flipping the script, so to speak, on the oppressor, or white people. She’s making white people feel like they’re the minority.

Third, Morrison has always treasured wisdom in writing and in people. I’ve watched every single interview with her, and she particularly cherished how wise President Obama was compared to other past candidates. You’ll see much wisdom in her writing – for instance, the epigraph to “Song of Solomon” is “The fathers may soar/ And the children may know their names.” That’s pretty profound. This kind of wisdom makes her literature timeless and able to last decades and even centuries, compared to, for instance, spy novels by David Ignatius that are less timeless in nature.

Fourth, and lastly, Morrison employs magical realism, which basically means she creates two fictional constructs in one book. The first fictional construct is to set up the plot and setting and characters of the novel, but she adds a second layer of fiction to that by creating scenes and people in the novel that do not make sense, and are magical. That’s very difficult to do.

I love her work so much that the first poem in this collection is dedicated to her and a tattoo I got that is a visual representation of the plot of “Song of Solomon.” In fact, two tattoos I have are dedicated to that book, since it was one of only seven books in the history of time that won both a Nobel and Pulitzer prize. I have a rule with tattoos: I can get as many as I want, as long as they are related to literature! I already have four tattoos, and they’re all related to writing.