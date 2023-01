A resident living in the 1000 block of Rachel Lane, S.W., told Vienna police on Jan. 24 at noon that he is an association member and had received an e-mail from someone he believed was another member requesting a form to make a signature addendum to the association’s bankcard.

The resident e-mailed the form before he realized the e-mail address did not belong to an association member.

The bank was notified to watch for any fraudulent activity on the account, police said.