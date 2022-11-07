ArtsFairfax lauds those who make for vibrant community

Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons.

This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:

• Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who received the 2022 Achievement Award. Brutsché for decades has been active in the Washington area’s art scene, creating plays for Library Theater and the Smithsonian Institution’s Discovery Theater and serving as artistic director for the Young Actors’ Theatre program at Reston Community Center’s CenterStage.

• Fall for the Book, a literacy group based at George Mason University, won the 2022 Innovation Award. The group each October holds a four-day Fall for the Book Festival, which has grown to include 150 authors at 80 events.

• Danielle Badra, whom ArtsFairfax announced as the 2022-24 Fairfax poet laureate. Badra, who holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Kalamazoo College and a master of fine arts degree in poetry from George Mason University, received the 2021 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for a manuscript titled “Like We Still Speak.” Badra succeeded inaugural poet laureate Nicole Tong.

• Gary and Tina Mather, who took home the 2022 Philanthropy Award. Gary Mather serves on the Wolf Trap Foundation’s board and formerly was a board member with Ford’s Theatre. Tina Mather now serves on the boards of Washington Performing Arts and the National Symphony.

The couple also have invested in the expansion and renovation of The Filene Center and the Wolf Trap Foundation’s educational programs.

• Capital One Hall, which received the 2022 Jinx Hazel Award. The venue, which opened a year ago on Capital One’s Tysons campus, was designed by Hammel, Green and Abrahamson. The facility features a 1,600 seat performance hall, a 225-seat black-box theater, a four-story atrium area suitable for events (including the ArtsFairfax Awards luncheon) and The Perch, a rooftop area with a brewery and other amenities.

Fairfax County Planning Commission member Timothy Sargeant (At-Large) served as the event’s master of ceremonies. The event also featured performances of a song from Richard Giersch’s play “Extra! Extra!” and the recitation of “Ethnic Arithmetic” by author Sara Burnett, which was accompanied by Nolan Eisenhauer’s interpretive dance.

U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th), who had the award recipients listed in the Congressional Record, underscored how critical the arts are in building communities and even public health.

Connolly alluded to his own artistic endeavors as a longtime performer with the Providence Players, which he said included roles as an entomologist, police officer, murderer and a drunken politician.

Humanity has created artworks at least since its ancestors lived in caves and sometimes those creations are the only remnants of their existence and of now-extinct flora and fauna, Connolly said.

“We were tested during the pandemic,” he said. “Art cannot be something we can afford to do when it’s a luxury. Art has to be integral to what we do every day.”

Danielle Badra becomes the 2022-2024 Fairfax Poet Laureate during the ArtsFairfax Awards Oct. 28 at Capital One Hall. Pictured with her are County Executive Bryan Hill and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D). (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Fall for the Book, a literacy group based at George Mason University, received the 2022 Innovation Award Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards at Capital One Hall in Tysons. Pictured are Kara Oakleaf, Fairfax Mayor David Meyer, Suzy Rigdon-Williams, Jennifer Disano and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D). (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

Actor, director and playwright Mark Brutsché received the 2022 Achievement Award during the ArtsFairfax Awards Oct. 28 at Capital One Hall. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)