Arts-advocacy group to continue planning for venue

Advocates for an Arlington performing-arts center say ongoing refinement of their plan, which was sketched out last autumn, will be atop their to-do list the coming year.

But it will be only one of a number of initiatives, said Janet Kopenhaver, who heads the Embracing Arlington Arts advocacy organization.

“We will be aggressively continuing our work on the performing-arts center in 2023, as well as revamping our Website, social-media outlets and media-outreach campaigns,” Kopenhaver said during the Jan. 11 release of the organization’s “Annual Report of Success.”

The proposed arts venue would require upward of $10 million in capital costs coupled with a modest deficit in annual operating costs, and could be accomplished without government support, the group said last October, when it unveiled a draft funding plan for a performing-arts facility.

The proposal calls for a facility that would include a black-box performance space of 100 to 150 seats, along with rehearsal studios, dressing rooms, backstage storage, offices, concession space and a lobby.

The goal is to have a developer both provide space and cover construction costs, with Embracing Arlington Arts fund-raising to meet the additional costs.

The most optimistic timetable, if a developer-partner could be found quickly, would be to start construction by late 2023 or early 2024, the organization said last year.

“Several specific sites are being currently researched, and an announcement will be made once one has been decided upon,” organization officials said then.

Arlington has what would seem to be a large number of performance spaces compared to its overall population. Signature Theatre performs in dedicated space in Shirlington; Synetic Theater performs in its own space in Crystal City; and the county government operates theaters in several schools that can be leased out for productions.

But there also have been spaces that have gone by the wayside, including a number in Rosslyn and one in Shirlington. County-government plans for a black-box theater as part of a planned mixed-use project adjacent to Central Library died when the county manager decided to take cash from the developer instead of space in the building.

The proposed new space would augment the existing offerings while providing additional economic benefits, Kopenhaver said.

Looming over the endeavor is the community’s experience with the county government’s Artisphere cultural-arts center and performance venue, which was developed based on what turned out to be a wildly overoptimistic business plan and bled red (taxpayer) ink until county officials in 2015 put the facility out of its misery and shut it down.

Embracing Arlington Arts believes that a much more modest approach to a performance space could work where the Artisphere experiment failed.

For more on Embracing Arlington Arts and its efforts, see the Website at www.embracing-arlington-arts.org.