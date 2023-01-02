‘Art-to-Go’ initiative extended to 55+ cohort

The Arlington County government’s Youth, Teen and Family Services (YTFS) unit is sharing its popular Art-to-Go Kit with Arlington’s 55+ Travel Group.

YTFS has created a special kit for adults containing supplies for two individual projects plus information on how to access an instructional video online.

Participants will paint along with community-arts program Jennifer Droblyen, and the completed paintings will have a showing at Lubber Run 55+ Center in the spring.

Kits are designed for beginner skill levels, and will be available for pickup on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Fairlington Community Center.

The cost is $10, and registration closes Jan. 13. Participants must be a member of the Arlington County government’s 55+ program (registration.arlingtonva.us).

For additional information, e-mail Sharleka Ashton at sashton@arlingtonva.us.