45.2 F
Tysons
Sunday, January 1, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonArt exhibition to celebrate a brand new year
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Art exhibition to celebrate a brand new year

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
logo
Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Gallery Underground, operated by the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Bright New Days,” an all-member show celebrating the possibilities of the coming year, from Jan. 2-27 at the gallery, located in the Crystal City Shops.

“This exhibit will showcase the talent and diversity of art styles of our members,” gallery officials said.

An opening reception is slated for Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Regular gallery hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonartistsalliance.org/galleryunderground.

Previous article
Fairfax honors those who support tree canopy
Next article
‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’ coming to Encore Stage
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Sister City includes Arlington photos in COVID exhibition

One of Arlington’s Sister Cities has mounted a major exhibition about its experiences coping with the COVID pandemic, and...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.