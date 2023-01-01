Art exhibition to celebrate a brand new year

Gallery Underground, operated by the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Bright New Days,” an all-member show celebrating the possibilities of the coming year, from Jan. 2-27 at the gallery, located in the Crystal City Shops.

“This exhibit will showcase the talent and diversity of art styles of our members,” gallery officials said.

An opening reception is slated for Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Regular gallery hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonartistsalliance.org/galleryunderground.