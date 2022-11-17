Arsenal win two more baseball tourneys

The 13-under Arsenal of the Arlington Travel Baseball league won two recent tournaments to finish the fall season.

Since October of 2021, the team has played in the championship game of 12 consecutive tournaments, winning seven.

In the most recent tournaments, the Arsenal won the Field of Screams competition in Winchester. The Arsenal swept their two pool play games, defeating the Chambersburg Pennsylvania Renegades, 8-0, and the Northern Virginia Dirtbags, 6-4.

In the playoff round, the Arsenal were the No. 2-seed and received a bye into the semifinals, where they defeated the Sterling Xplosion, 10-3. In the finals, Arlington blanked the Winchester Cavaliers, 10-0.

Next, the Arsenal won the Tri-County Fall Bash in Fredericksburg with a 4-0 record.

The team won pool-play games over the Metro Senators South and, 11-0, and against the Primetime Aces Grehawick, 15-0.

In the playoff round, the third-seeded Arsenal received another bye into the semifinals, where they defeated the Metro Senators North, 17-6. In the championship game, the Arsenal downed the Stars Baseball Justice, 6-4.

The players were Steven Brogan, Chris Capannola, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Sam Graf, Michael Gurgo, Jimmy Jordan, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Nate Moseley, Dylan Stone and Ethan Wassel. Kayden Ragsdale joined the team for the fall bash tournament. The coaches were Rich Mandleur and Dan Ashley.