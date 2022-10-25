61.6 F
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Arsenal White second in fall baseball classic

The 11-under Arsenal White baseball team finished second in the recent Coach Fox Classic tournament. (Arsenal baseball)

The 11-under Arlington Arsenal White baseball team finished second in their division of the Coach Fox Fall Classic. The Arsenal White lost to the Sterling Xplosion, 10-2, in the championship game.

The Arsenal defeated the top seed Arlington Storm Red, 11-6, in the semifinals and the Alexandria Reds White, 23-4, in the first round. The Arsenal were 0-2 in pool play.

Arsenal White players were John Allard, Logan Brangman, Jack Bourgeois, Will Chase, Fitz Crowder, Logan Duce, James Gentry, Henry Juza, Ren Newton, Sam Schobel, Ben Shaw, and Flynn Uscinski.

