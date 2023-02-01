36.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Arrest made in Columbia Pike arson incident
Arlington
Updated:

Arrest made in Columbia Pike arson incident

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Photo by Matt Chesin on Unsplash

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office on Jan. 30 announced an arrest in a case of arson that occurred three days previously.

Sami Kasawat, 33 of Arlington, has been charged with one count of arson and one count of endangering other person or property, officials said. He was held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

According to county officials, on Jan. 27 at 6:57 a.m., the Arlington County Fire Department was dispatched to the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for a reported structure fire. Crews found a small fire on the balcony that was quickly extinguished.

During the course of the investigation, the fire marshals recovered evidence indicating the fire had been intentionally set. The suspect, a resident of the building, was taken into custody at the scene.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office at (703) 228-4644 or by e-mailing fire-firecodeinquiry@arlingtonva.us.

Arlington

County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees

The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county...
