Arlington wrestling teams plenty busy

High-school wrestling teams from Arlington were busy in recent days participating in multi competitions throughout Northern Virginia.

On Jan. 21, the Bishop O’Connell Knights were one of many teams in the Highlander Duals at McLean High School. O’Connell did not win a team match but had a number of individual grapplers have strong showings.

Josh Taliaferro at 113 pounds and Samuel Casolini Dal Bo at 215 each won three matches and had two pins. With one pin each were Peter Bilaniuk (126), Douglas O’Donnell (157) and David James (175).

In an earlier Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match against St. John’s, O’Connell won, 36-30.

Bilaniuk won his match by pin at 126. Other individual O’Connell winners were Brennan Sweet by pin at 138, Nicolas Fountaine by forfeit at 150, Peter Darnell by pin at 157, Michael Weber by forfeit at 165 and Nolan Wible by forfeit at 190.

* Liberty District dual matches, the Yorktown Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 39-31, and lost to the Herndon Hornets, 36-33.

In those matches for Yorktown, Cambyses Khani at 106, Chris Cobey at 132, Max Apsel at 138 and Telmun Bayambayargal each won two matches. Bayambayargal had two pins.

Other match winners for Yorktown were Kaden Le (113), Tsolmon Enkhgerd (120) by pin, Logan Futrell (126) by pin, Peter Kress (150), Valentino Antonio (157) by pin, Liam Gil-Swiger (165) and Nelson Reyes Granadus (175).

In another non-district match, Yorktown defeated Meridian, 65-15.

Nathan Bastuscheck (113), Srijon Bose (144), Jonah Barkoff (150), Bilguun Zolzaya (175) and Basheer Hadi (285) were among Yorktown winners.

Prior to those duals, Yorktown defeated Forest Park, 44-34, and West Potomac, 40-36, and lost to South County, 45-34.

Additional winners for Yorktown in those matches were Oliver Uz (165), Neil Alleman (175) and Ben Lahlou (285).

* The Washington-Liberty Generals lost Liberty District matches to the McLean Highlanders, 51-17, and the Marshall Statesmen, 44-24.

Winning matches for Washington-Liberty were Basleale Mulugeta by pin and technical fall at 106, David Portillo (113), Dominik Woodard (126), Connor McCartney (132), Owen Lynn (144), Ryan Boyd (165) and Jose Morales (175).

* In a 61-18 loss to the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District match, Zebulan Williams (106), Tanner Nelson (138) and Owen McGinnis (144) won matches for the Wakefield Warriors. All three won by pins.

Wakefield lost another match to Meridian, 65-15.

* Next up for the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots was the all-Arlington meet between the three teams at Yorktown High School. That match was scheduled Jan. 25 at Yorktown High School. Yorktown is the defending champion.

After that competition, next is the Liberty District championship meet Feb. 3 at Langley High School.