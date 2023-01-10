Arlington wrestling teams participate in multiple matches

In a Liberty District wrestling match, the visiting Yorktown Patriots had the lead at times, but lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 42-34. Marshall had six pins in the match.

The match was the opening district action of the season for the Patriots.

Earning pins for Yorktown in the high-school competition were Cambyses Khani at 106 pounds, Will Edwards (138) and Srijon Bose (144).

Chris Cobey won by major decision at 132. Winning by regular decisions were Peter Kress (150) and Telmun Bayaambajargal (190).

Sponsored

Yorktown’s Liam Gil-Swiger won by forfeit at 165 to roundout the team’s individual winners.

In its next competition, Yorktown participated in the multi-team and eighth-annual Joe Verciglio Memorial tournament at Chantilly High School on Saturday, Jan. 7 and came away with some top place finishers.

The team’s highest finisher was Gil-Swiger, second at 165 with a 3-1 record. He had two pins and a forfeit.

Also for Yorktown, Khani finished sixth at 106.

The team finished 15th in the point standings.

* In another Liberty District match, the Washington-Liberty Generals lost to the Langley Saxons, 43-22.

Holden Gundrum won by pin for W-L at 126 and Jose Morales picked up a major decision at 175. Winning by regular decisions were De ‘Quan Taylor at 120 and Connor McCartney at 132.

Basleale Mulugeta won by forfeit at 106.

Washington-Liberty next competed in the Joe Verciglio Memorial tournament at Chantilly High School.

For the Generals, Mulugeta finished fifth at 106 and Domink Woodard was seventh at 126.

The team finished 17th in the point standings.

* In a couple of recent dual matches, winners by pins for the Wakefield Warriors were Tanner Nelson at 138 pounds, Samuel Avalos (165) and Johan Nilame (175).

Then on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Wakefield participated in the Highland Springs Duals competition and finished 2-3.

Winning matches in those duals for Wakefield were Zibulun Williams(106), Jack Wyrick (113), Avalos (120), Jared Galang (126), Chris Majano (132), Nelson (138), Owen McGinnis (144), Omer Polanco (150), Atanas Angelou (157) Johan Nilame (175), Khaled Abbas (190), Jaden Delgado (215) and Ben Mitzen (285).

Wakefield defeated Highland Springs, 42-39, and Monacan, 72-21, from the Richmond area. Wakefield lost to Nansemond River, Ocean Lakes and Prince George.

* The three-team all-Arlington wrestling match, which does not include private-school Bishop O’Connell tis season, is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Yorktown. Wakefield and Washington-Liberty also will be participating.

The winner of the match is considered the annual Arlington County wrestling champion.

The next competition after the all-Arlington meet will be the Feb. 3 Liberty District tournament at Langley High School.

O’Connell will participate in its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, which will be held this year at on Feb. 4 at Paul VI Catholic High School.