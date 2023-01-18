Arlington Thrive executive director stepping down

After serving as executive director for seven years, Andrew Schneider has announced plans to step down from Arlington Thrive, which provides social-safety-net services to those in need across the community.

“It has been an absolute pleasure,” Schneider said of the experience, saying the highlights included “building an incredible team that has responded to the pandemic and the needs of thousands of families we service, with compassion and professionalism.”

“Throughout the last seven years, one thing has remained constant: Thrive’s vision of a community where we all have homes, are financially stable and thrive,” Schneider said. “While it is not yet fully realized, I know we are closer than we once were. We will get there.”