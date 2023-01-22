Arlington theater troupes prep winter shows

Two Arlington community-theater troupes have announced plans for their winter productions.

• Dominion Stage will present a production of David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” Jan. 27 to Feb. 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.

The story revolves around two “women of fashion” who live together on the fringes of upper-class society.

“Mamet brings his trademark tart dialogue and impeccable plotting, spiced with Wildean wit,” producers say.

For tickets and information, see the Website at https://dominionstage.org.

• The Arlington Players will present “Almost, Maine,” a show with several vignettes revolving around love, with performances Feb. 4-19 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. The Feb. 11 performance will feature sign-language interpretation.

Tickets are $22-$25 for adults, $15 for youth. For information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.