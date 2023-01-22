29.7 F
Sunday, January 22, 2023
ArlingtonArlington theater troupes prep winter shows
Arlington theater troupes prep winter shows

people inside building with come in we're open and awesome sign
Photo by Jennifer Bonauer on Unsplash

Two Arlington community-theater troupes have announced plans for their winter productions.

• Dominion Stage will present a production of David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” Jan. 27 to Feb. 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.

The story revolves around two “women of fashion” who live together on the fringes of upper-class society.

“Mamet brings his trademark tart dialogue and impeccable plotting, spiced with Wildean wit,” producers say.

For tickets and information, see the Website at https://dominionstage.org.

• The Arlington Players will present “Almost, Maine,” a show with several vignettes revolving around love, with performances Feb. 4-19 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. The Feb. 11 performance will feature sign-language interpretation.

Tickets are $22-$25 for adults, $15 for youth. For information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.

