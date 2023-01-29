Arlington students selected for band, orchestra honors

A number of Arlington Public Schools’ students have been selected for the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association District 12 Honors Orchestras and Honors Bands.

The orchestra students recently represented their schools during the All-District Orchestra Event, which was held at Langley High School Jan. 13-14. The All-District Band event will take place from Feb. 2-4 at Oakton High School.

Those selected included:

High School Wind Ensemble (1st Senior Band): Landan Gallardo, Wakefield High School; Lincoln Eberly, Henry Price, Washington-Liberty High School; Morgan Henshaw, Ty Lolak, Leila Mann, Dylan Yeo, Yorktown High School.

Senior Honors Orchestra: Nicola Beaumont, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program; Alexandra Burns, Wakefield High School; Samuel Jackman, Isaac Lavan, Washington-Liberty High School; Sophie Coudert, William Lee, Eleanor Meehan, Luke Mucchetti, Dani Patdu-Pinkerton, Nora Sherman, Yorktown High School.

High School Symphonic Band (2nd Senior Band): Nicolaus Antezana, Declan McCleaf, Cyrus Beauvais (alternate), Wakefield High School; Kara Felker, Luke Meydenbauer, Washington-Liberty High School; Hunter Bingham, Lucas Bragan, Gasahn Chanikornpradit, Max Hendrey, Jackson McManus, William Parish, Connor Rogers, Andrew Dillon (alternate), Michael Discenza (alternate), Kyan Erdeljac (alternate), Ellie Grieco (alternate), Beth Van Gieson (alternate), Yorktown High School.

Junior Honors Orchestra: Charlotte Gee, Gunston Middle School; Leikha Puri, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Anna Jungman, Ava Yi, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program; Ellie Earle, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Tessa Green, Swanson Middle School.

Middle School Honors Band: Andrew Yoo, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program; Alexandra Fallon, Michael Staren, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Rowan Graham, Adam Radjou, Ian Helms (alternate), Jacob Nadherny (alternate), Miles Wright (alternate), Gunston Middle School; Leah Kamholz, Isaac Waldman, Williamsburg Middle School.