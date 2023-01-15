Arlington shelter helped 2,500 pets find homes in 2022

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington succeeded in finding just over 2,500 dogs, cats and other animals new homes during 2022, according to year-end information from the shelter.

In addition, more than 1,350 animals were transferred into the organization’s care from other agencies, and more than 2,350 wild animals received care.

Owners of nearly 4,700 pets received supplies such as litter and pet food if they were unable to provide it themselves.

The organization said it was the backing of local residents that provided the opportunities to serve the local pet population. “Thank you for being there,” agency officials said.

For additional information and to see pets currently available for adoption, see the Website at www.awla.org.