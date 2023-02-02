Arlington seniors pick up full-ride scholarships

Nine Arlington Public Schools students recently were awarded full-year, full-ride scholarships to attend college through two programs.

Amy Fabara of Arlington Tech will attend Lafayette College and Kamel Barghouti of Yorktown High School will attend the University of Virginia on four-year scholarships through the Posse Foundation.

In addition to the scholarship, students receive comprehensive programmatic support throughout their time in college.

In addition, seven seniors were named QuestBridge Scholars and will receive full four-year scholarships to a partnering university.

Sponsored

They include Arlington Tech student Adriana Sparks (Columbia University); Wakefield High School students Luliya Tewelde (University of Notre Dame) and Eva Zidan (undecided); Washington-Liberty High School students Meryem Khadrouni (Columbia University) and Henessis Umacata (University of Pennsylvania); and Yorktown High School students Ribka Desta (Stanford University) and Franklin Claure (Dartmouth College).

All nine students will be recognized at an upcoming School Board meeting.