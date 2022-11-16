Arlington schools lauded for supporting military families

Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families.

Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.

The initiative is overseen by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. To qualify for a Purple Star, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. Schools also must demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools, districts and states.