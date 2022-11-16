40.8 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonArlington schools lauded for supporting military families
ArlingtonEducationNews
Updated:

Arlington schools lauded for supporting military families

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
yellow family sign
Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Eight Arlington public schools have for the first time received the designation of “Virginia Purple Star School” for their commitment to military families.

Arlington Career Center, Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, Oakridge Elementary School, Swanson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have joined Discovery Elementary School, which in 2019 was the first Arlington public school to receive the Purple Star designation.

The initiative is overseen by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. To qualify for a Purple Star, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. Schools also must demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools, districts and states.

Previous article
Editorial: MCA does right thing looking at school enrollment
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: Governance proposal gets qualified support
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Civic Federation governance package wins support of delegates

Despite a surprising number of "no" votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.