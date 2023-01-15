Arlington school system deploys first electric buses

Arlington Public Schools has deployed the first electric school buses in its fleet.

Two of the three buses purchased by the school system using state funds hit the roads at the start of 2023. Arlington was among 19 school districts across the commonwealth to receive funding for the purchases; its share was $795,000.

Each new Arlington bus replaces one with a diesel engine, and is expected to log a typical 8,000 miles annually.

The school system has about 190 buses in total. They are maintained and serviced by the county government’s Department of Environmental Services, located at the Trades Center in Shirlington.

Following delivery in early November 2022, drivers and mechanics received vendor training on the first two electric buses, which are supporting the school system’s special needs population and can carry up to 38 students.

The third is expected to arrive by the end of January.