Arlington Republicans to salute volunteers

The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its annual holiday and volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Pub, 529 23rd St. South.

The event will include presentation of the committee’s annual awards:

• The Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.

• The Alice Sayre Commonwealth Club Award, honoring service to the committee and its candidates.

Sponsored

• The Delyannis-Finta Award for Distinguished Community Service.

“The annual event gives Arlington Republicans one final opportunity to gather and celebrate before we reset and hit the ground running for the 2023 election cycle,” party officials said.

Tickets are $20, with sponsorships available. For information and registration, see the Website at https:/bit.ly/3tBeGdi.