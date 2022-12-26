Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings

Arlington police reported a number of auto thefts and tamperings in recent days.

• Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.

The suspects also attempted to steal a third vehicle in the 3000 block of Spout Run Parkway.

The two stolen vehicles were subsequently located and recovered in Alexandria. Nothing was reported taken from them.

The suspects are described as black males who were wearing facial coverings.

• On Dec. 19 at 6:42 a.m., an individual was making a delivery in the 5600 block of 8th Street North when she observed a vehicle pull up next to her vehicle, Arlington police said.

The male suspect exited the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle, but was confronted by the victim and fled from the scene in the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black mask and black jacket.

During the course of the investigation, two vehicles with keys inside were determined to have been stolen from the 1000 block of North Liberty Street. The vehicles – a 2022 white Toyota Prius and a 2017 silver Ford Explorer – had their keys inside at the time of the incident, police said.

• On Dec. 21 at 8:55 a.m., an individual in the 2100 block of Westmoreland Street found the door to a vehicle ajar, the vehicle rummaged through and personal items stolen, Arlington police said.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that eight additional nearby vehicles had been rummaged through and a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan had been stolen.

There is no suspect description, police said.