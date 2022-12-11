Arlington police note rash of burglary incidents

Arlington police reports a number of burglaries and unlawful-entry events in recent days:

• On Dec. 3 at 1:50 a.m., individuals heard noise in their apartment in the 1600 block of South Joyce Street and observed an individual inside.

Responding officers located the suspect inside and detained her without incident, police said. No items were reported stolen or damaged.

Officers provided the victims, who were unsure whether they wished to seek prosecution, with information on obtaining warrants.

• On Dec. 3 at 7:06 p.m., an individual was walking in the 2200 block of 12th Court North when he observed three juveniles attempting to force entry into a vacant apartment.

Damage was found to the handle of the front door, but no entry was believed to have been made into the home.

The suspects fled before police arrival. They are described as Hispanic males.

• On Dec. 5 at 1:21 a.m., an individual observed a man attempt to force entry to a home in the 2900 block of 24th Street North before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40 years old, with a tall build.

• On Dec. 6 at 11:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Edgewood Street for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, arriving officers established a perimeter and took an adult male into custody as he exited the home. Officers then observed additional individuals inside the home, gave them commands to exit and took four juveniles into custody.

The adult suspect – 18-year-old Malachi Womack of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and was held on $1,000 bond. Petitions were sought for the juvenile suspects for unlawful entry.

• On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m., an individual gained entry to a storage room of a building in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard and damaged property before fleeing the scene.

• On Dec. 6 at 12:43 a.m., two men entered a bike-storage area of a residential building in the 1100 block of North Irving Street, rummaged through and moved bikes around before fleeing the area.

Nothing was reported stolen.

The suspects are described as a black males, in their mid-20s, with medium builds.