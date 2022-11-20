Arlington parks spokesman moving to Fairfax job

Maybe it’s a case of being called up from the minors to the majors – or perhaps cranks would call it leaping from the frying pan into the fire – but the Arlington County government’s parks spokesman is moving to neighboring Fairfax County.

Susan Kalish, who has served for 16 years as public-relations director for the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation, has been tapped to succeed Judy Pedersen as director of the Office of Marketing and Communications for the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Pedersen has led Park Authority public-information efforts for 21 years, and will be retiring Dec. 30. In the interim, Kalish will shadow her to learn the ropes at the much larger parks organization.