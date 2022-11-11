65.9 F
Tysons
Friday, November 11, 2022
Updated:

Arlington officials have the need for speed (cameras, that is)

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
black and blue analog speedometer
It probably will be on the fast track to nowheresville, given the balance of power in Richmond, but Arlington leaders will be asking the General Assembly to expand the ability of localities to use speed cameras beyond the currently permitted school and work zones.

The request comes as part of the Arlington County Board’s proposed 2023 General Assembly priorities, slated for adoption in December.

Virginia localities have the power to use electronic devices to monitor speed, and fine speeders, but are limited to the aforementioned school and work zones. Expansion of the system probably would garner support in the Democratic-controlled state Senate but might have a harder time in the Republican-dominated House of Delegates and with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 2023 General Assembly session kicks off Jan. 11 and is anticipated to run for 45 days. Approximately 2,000 bills are expected to be introduced.

Northern Virginia localities also currently have the power to install cameras to catch those running red lights, but the number is limited under state law.

