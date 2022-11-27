Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023

The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26.

Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.

Wanda Younger will serve as secretary, with Kathleen McSweeney as assistant secretary. Adriana Spain will be treasurer with Kenya Pennington as assistant treasurer.

Also serving on the executive committee will be Nadia Conyers, Kellen MacBeth and Karen Nightengale.