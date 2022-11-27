52.6 F
Tysons
Sunday, November 27, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonArlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26.

Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.

Wanda Younger will serve as secretary, with Kathleen McSweeney as assistant secretary. Adriana Spain will be treasurer with Kenya Pennington as assistant treasurer.

Also serving on the executive committee will be Nadia Conyers, Kellen MacBeth and Karen Nightengale.

Previous article
‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

‘Project Winter Cheer’ aids children of incarcerees

Offender Aid and Restoration is seeking support for its “Project Winter Cheer” initiative, which supports children and families impacted...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.