Arlington NAACP swears in leadership team for 2023-24

The Arlington branch of the NAACP on Dec. 12 installed a new leadership team that will carry the organization forward over the next two years.

“We need you more than ever,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, the vice chair of the national NAACP, who praised those who stepped up to accept leadership positions for the 2023-24 cycle.

“Every day is not going to be sunny, but what we know is every day is going to be important to those who count on us,” Boykin-Towns said during the installation ceremony, which saw Michael Hemminger sworn in to succeed J.D. Spain Sr. as chair for the coming two years.

Installation, done in an online format with about 90 people looking on, was conducted by Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP.

“Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people,” he said

“We need cohesiveness,” Barnette added. “If we fail to do what is right, what is kind, what is just, history will not be kind to us.”

Prior to the installation, Spain offered a brief retrospective of his two-year term chairing the local affiliate.

“It has definitely been a labor of love,” he said. “I’m so proud of this team. We have accomplished a lot together. Have we been effective? Unequivocally, yes.”

Spain “has done phenomenal work – really impressive,” Boykin-Towns said.

Also installed for two-year terms were James Younger, Bryan Coleman and Lorelle Langhorne as vice presidents, Wanda Younger as secretary, Adriana Spain as treasurer, Kathleen McSweeney as assistant secretary and Kenya Pennington as assistant treasurer. Serving on the executive committee are Nadia Conyers, Kellen MacBeth and Karen Nightengale.

The Arlington branch of the NAACP was established in 1940 under the leadership of Esther Cooper. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.com.