Arlington NAACP announces annual honorees

The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced its annual award recipients, who were slated to be honored Dec. 14 as part of the organization’s Freedom Fund online event.

Kellen MacBeth was named 2022 recipient of the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award for his efforts to support affordable housing in the community.

Avril Ussery Sisk, who chairs the Arlington Economic Development Commission has named recipient of the Willard W. “Woody” Brittain Community Appreciation Award, while Rev. Dr. James Victor, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, has been named recipient of the Henry L. Holmes Meritorious Service Award.

Rev. Ashley Goff, pastor of Arlington Presbyterian Church, was selected as recipient of the Esther G. Cooper Civil-Rights Activist of the Year Award, while George Mason University was honored with four NAACP Arlington Branch President’s Awards, which were to be bestowed on president Gregory Washington; Sharnnia Artis, the university’s chief diversity officer; Toni Andrews of the Office of Community & Local-Government Relations; and the Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence Task Force.