Arlington mulls allowing special-event booze in more parks

Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events.

Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park and Clarendon Central Park, if approved by a county-government committee that oversees the issuance of special-event permits.

“The committee typically considers the size, time, duration, staffing levels and type of alcohol being served,” said Ryan Delaney of the Department of Parks and Recreation in a memo to County Board members. That process would not change if the additional parks were brought into it, he said.

An effort by county officials to gauge the community’s view on the matter “indicated split support and opposition” for the proposed changes, Delaney said.

Sponsored

A public hearing on the proposal is slated to be held as part of the County Board’s January meeting, if holding it is approved at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting.