41.1 F
Tysons
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonArlington mulls allowing special-event booze in more parks
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Arlington mulls allowing special-event booze in more parks

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
three people having a toast using three clear crystal wine glasses
Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events.

Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park and Clarendon Central Park, if approved by a county-government committee that oversees the issuance of special-event permits.

“The committee typically considers the size, time, duration, staffing levels and type of alcohol being served,” said Ryan Delaney of the Department of Parks and Recreation in a memo to County Board members. That process would not change if the additional parks were brought into it, he said.

An effort by county officials to gauge the community’s view on the matter “indicated split support and opposition” for the proposed changes, Delaney said.

Sponsored

A public hearing on the proposal is slated to be held as part of the County Board’s January meeting, if holding it is approved at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting.

Previous article
Judge selects new Arlington Electoral Board member
Next article
Two constitutional officers make re-election bids official
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

O’Connell volleyball players chosen all-state

Bishop O’Connell High School girls volleyball players Erin Debiec and Grace Maria were chosen first-team Division I all-state on...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.