Arlington homes market takes big tumble in new data

A combination of significantly fewer sales and modestly lower prices sent the sales volume of the Arlington real-estate market tumbling nearly 50 percent in November from a year before.

And the bloodletting is unlikely to stop in the near future, according to forward-looking data.

For the month, a total of 169 properties went to closing countywide, down from the 291 recorded in November 2021, according to data reported Dec. 12 from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

That’s a drop-off of 41.9 percent, although it is only modestly down from the 173 sales reported in November 2019, the last pre-COVID comparable year.

Sales prices also were down year-over-year, with averages dipping in all three market segments:

• The average sales price of single-family homes was off 4 percent to $1,107,999.

• The average price of detached homes (townhouses, rowhouses and condominiums combined) was off 14.2 percent to $492,967.

• The average sales price of condominiums alone was down 23.8 percent to $409,654.

The overall average sales price of $689,486 was off 12.7 percent from a year before, but a portion of that decline was due to fewer single-family homes in the overall mix compared to November 2021. In November 2019, the average sales price had been $726,927, with the average single-family price $1,232,402.

Add up the sales and prices, and the total sales volume of $118.3 million was down 48.8 percent from a year before. A total of 30 properties went to closing for more than $1 million.

For sales that were consummated at a November closing, the average days the listing had spent looking for a suitor before a contract was ratified was 35, up from 31 a year before, while homes garnered an average 96.1 percent of listing price, down from 97.8 percent a year before and well off from 100-percent-plus of earlier this year, before the market turned sour.

An increasing number of homes are lingering on the market for significant amounts of time: In November’s reports, 29 properties were on the market 31 to 60 days; 17 for 61 to 90 days; 16 for 91 to 120 days; and nine for longer periods of time.

Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 98 cases, followed by cash (56) and VA-backed mortgages (13).

(That heavy concentration of all-cash sales could be an indication that investors are starting to swoop in and buy up single-family properties under the expectation that the Arlington County Board will enact “Missing Middle” zoning changes that will allow those developers to put four, six or perhaps as many as eight properties on lots currently reserved for a single unit.)

The combination of high interest rates, affordability concerns and general economic malaise, plus an ongoing lack of inventory, has led to some prospective purchasers opting out of that market for now. The lack of inventory – down 25 percent from a year ago, and it wasn’t that big then – has had the effect of propping up prices.

The winter months traditionally are slow for the local market, and comparisons between the next few months and the same month of a year previously will be unfair because the late-2021-to-early-2022 market was significantly more robust than historic norms.

Proof that the comparisons are likely to be ugly can be found in the number of pending sales at the end of November was down 48 percent from a year before, while the number of new pending sales reported during the month was down 51 percent. Those pendings usually translate into completed transactions a month or two later.

Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.