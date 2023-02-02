Arlington History, 2/2/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.
February 2, 1945:
•• The county government issued 90 parking tickets in January. Fines are $2.
•• Westover Baptist Church is set to establish a Boy Scout troop.
•• Leaders have been selected for Arlington’s participation in the World Day of Prayer.
February 3, 1962:
•• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Arlington with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
•• U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater was the keynote speaker at the National Young Republican Convention, held in Arlington.
•• A flu outbreak has sidelined students at many local schools.
•• On the basketball court, Washington-Lee’s boys defeated Osbourne, while Wakefield’s wrestlers have opened with an 8-1 start.
February 2, 1970:
•• Gov. Holton wants legislators to approve a $9-per-resident rebate of the state sales tax on food.
•• State Attorney General Andrew Miller wants to make first-offense marijuana possession a misdemeanor. It currently is a felony.
•• Arlington’s crime rate was up 8.3 percent in the last six months.
•• George Mason College is adding to its existing faculty roster of 131.
•• At the movies: “The Lion in Winter,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the X-rated “Fanny Hill.”
February 2, 1979:
•• Legislation allowing Arlington to elect its School Board members has failed in Richmond.
•• A House of Delegates subcommittee has rejected the Equal Rights Amendment on a 12-8 vote.
•• Superintendent Larry Cuban has proposed a $48.5 million school budget, up 3.3 percent.
•• On TV tonight: “Welcome Back, Kotter,” “CHiPs” and a Valentine’s Day special starring Liberace.
February 1, 1986:
•• The House of Delegates is considering “no pass, no play” legislation for state high school athletics.
•• With interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hovering above 12 percent, some local residents are opting for 15-year terms.
•• After 54 years in Arlington, Barcroft Baptist Church is departing for Fairfax County.