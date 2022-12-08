Arlington History, 12/8/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 12, 1935:

•• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region.

•• The ongoing expansion of the Arlington courthouse is slated for completion in June.

•• Gov. Perry is looking for ways to reduce the increasing number of traffic deaths on Virginia’s highways.

•• Washington-Lee’s basketball team defeated Jefferson High of Falls Church, 20-13.

December 9, 1949:

•• The Arlington County Civic Federation is seeking elimination of Virginia’s poll tax, and wants a new state constitution.

•• The Arlington YMCA is celebrating its five-year anniversary with plans for expansion.

•• The Arlington School Board has sold $2.5 million in bonds at an interest rate of 1.862 percent.

December 8, 1962:

•• Gov. Harrison says the state will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after Virginia’s legislative districting was ruled unconstitutional by a three-judge panel for discriminating against urban areas of the commonwealth.

•• The Arlington County Civic Federation is seeking higher teacher pay.

•• Rev. Billy Graham will speak at the Pentagon this week.

•• It took four overtimes, but Yorktown defeated Wakefield in boys basketball. Hoffman-Boston defeated Walker-Grant, 49-40.

December 9, 1969:

•• Groundbreaking for the Metro system this week was coupled with President Nixon’s signature on a $1.15 billion measure to help fund it.

•• Gov.-elect Holton says he will outline his priorities during a speech on Jan. 19.

•• David Brinkley will be the featured speaker at a community forum at Washington-Lee High School.

•• At the movies: “Goodbye, Columbus,” “Midnight Cowboy,” Elvis in “The Trouble With Girls” and Paul Newman in “Hombre.”

•• Wakefield is the only local team to have opened its basketball season so far, and it tallied a victory.

December 9-10, 1977:

•• While ridership on Metro subway and bus service has fallen across most of the region, it has been stable in Northern Virginia.

•• Republican John Dalton spent $1.9 million in his successful bid for governor, compared to $1.2 million for Henry Howell.

•• Billy Carter has endorsed Republican John Warner for U.S. Senate.

•• McLean defeated Washington-Lee, 26-24, in wrestling.

•• Sun publisher Herman Obermayer opines that “I get nut calls almost daily.”