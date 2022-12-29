Arlington History, 12/29/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 30, 1942:

•• Basil DeLashmutt has been tapped to serve as County Board chairman for the coming year.

•• The editorial page voices concern that Arlington officials aren’t doing enough to address the threat of juvenile delinquency in the county.

•• The Sun’s editor tells readers to “forget right now any hopes you may have that the war will end in 1943,” and notes that the new year needs to be “the greatest year in our history.”

December 31, 1957:

•• The Toys for Tots effort brought in nearly 10,000 toys for Arlington youths this season.

•• Northern Virginia road deaths for the year total 37, up 50 percent from a year before.

•• Some activists are still promoting the idea of incorporating Northern Virginia into one big city.

•• Pope Pius XII has hailed strides in commercial aviation, in a meeting with newsmen.

•• With 14 college bowl games on the schedule tomorrow, West Virginia University holds onto its top ranking.

December 30, 1961:

•• Ernest Wilt will take over as County Board chairman in 1962, while Thomas Richards will be vice chairman.

•• Local officials are still trying to figure out how to deal with increasing traffic using Clarendon Circle.

•• Traffic across the new Woodrow Wilson Bridge so far has been well below the span’s 12,000-vehicles-per-day capacity.

•• Northern Virginia Methodists plan to significantly increase the number of Sunday school programs.

January 3, 1972:

•• New County Board Chairman Joseph Wholey has called for restrained spending in the new year, and will seek more local autonomy from the General Assembly.

•• Gov. Holton is preparing to submit what will be the first Republican budget of the century.

•• The County Board is creating a new transportation commission.

January 3, 1983:

•• Virginia is weathering the recession better than most, but 1982 ended with 205,000 state residents out of work.

•• Gov. Robb says he has not ruled out proposing a tax increase to deal with the budget shortfall.

•• Area food prices edged up slightly in December.