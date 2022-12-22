Arlington History, 12/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 26, 1935:

•• Happy holidays, indeed: The new ABC liquor store in Clarendon was open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and drew a large crowd of shoppers.

•• The low temperature of 4 degrees on Christmas Eve was the coldest in the local area on that date since 1906.

•• President Roosevelt has sent out no Christmas cards this year.

•• The Arlington Red Cross has been distributing gifts to needy children.

December 23, 1942:

•• An urgent appeal is being made for inactive local nurses to take refresher courses and return to the profession, where they are needed for the war effort.

•• A car-sharing drive, to save rubber, will start in mid-January.

•• Eleanor Roosevelt again this year will attend the Kiwanis Club of Arlington’s children’s Christmas party.

•• Local firefighters have been hampered in recent days by bone-chilling weather.

•• More than 80 percent of county residents paid their state and local taxes on time by the Dec. 5 deadline.

December 24, 1957:

•• Deaths on Virginia highways have reached 877, nearly 70 more than last year.

•• Arlington judges were in the Christmas spirit, letting three jail inmates out early so they could spend the holiday with their families.

•• Arlington taxi companies say they are content with new rates as proposed by county officials.

•• The 260,000 local residents hitting the road for the holiday will find mostly mild weather.

December 23, 1961:

•• With just three weeks until the end of his term, Gov. Almond has issued seven pardons, including clemency to several murderers and a child rapist.

•• The widow of President Wilson is expected to be on hand next week as federal officials dedicate the new $16 million Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

•• It will be a “messy” weekend, which may or may not bring snow on Christmas.

•• In hoops action, Washington-Lee topped Groveton, 62-40, while Wakefield fell to George Washington, 52-46, and Yorktown defeated Hammond, 49-46.

December 24, 1991:

•• The ongoing recession is straining the resources of local churches.

•• The current vacancy rate for commercial office property in Northern Virginia is about 20 percent. Rents in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor are about $23 to $24 per square foot for top property.