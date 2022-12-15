Arlington History, 12/15/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 18, 1942:

•• Angered by a lack of adequate state funding, Sheriff Howard Fields says he will not seek re-election.

•• The County Board has adopted an ordinance to regulate taxis, and the Sun’s editor wonders why it took 5,000 words to supervise the actions of 50 cabbies.

•• A woman who lost her temper in court spent a few hours in the pokey and was fined $50 by Judge Walter McCarthy.

•• Young men born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 1924, will have to register for the draft by the end of the year.

•• Fuel-oil rationing is beginning to have an impact on local residents.

•• Washington-Lee’s basketball schedule features seven home games and nine away contests.

December 17, 1944:

•• Virginia may hold a state constitutional convention to give service members stationed outside the commonwealth the ability to vote in state elections.

December 16, 1967:

•• The Arlington County Democratic Committee wants the legislature in 1968 to consider liberalizing Virginia’s abortion law, eliminating right-to-work requirements and lowering the voting age to 18.

•• George Mason College’s new library has been named in honor of state Sen. Charles Fenwick.

•• The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel will soon be back in service, two weeks after it accidentally was rammed by a barge.

•• At the drive-in this week: “What’s New Pussycat,” “Tom Jones” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

December 17, 1969:

•• Just weeks before leaving office, Gov. Godwin says Virginia Democrats need to work hard to make sure conservatives don’t bolt to the Republican Party.

December 13, 1973:

•• After eight years, Republican Dr. Kenneth Haggerty is retiring from County Board service.

•• Arlington school officials say they may run out of funds to fill up school buses, due to rising gas prices.

•• Groups of Virginia activists are organizing an effort to support the impeachment of President Nixon.

December 18, 1984:

•• State education officials are debating whether to eliminate graphic sexual and violence references from the works of Shakespeare that students study.

•• A Sun editorial supports efforts by the County Board to help the homeless.

•• In girls basketball, Bishop O’Connell was a winner but Wakefield, Washington-Lee and Yorktown were losers.

•• On TV tonight: “Cagney & Lacey,” “Rockford Files,” the Lawrence Welk Christmas show, and the Cowboys and Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.”