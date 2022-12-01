Arlington History, 12/1/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 4, 1942:

•• The County Board is considering adoption of an ordinance to regulate taxi service.

•• Architectural drawings of the design for Arlington Hospital have been released.

•• The minister of Westover Baptist Church has become the first Arlington religious leader to leave for active military duty. Rev. Perry Mitchell also served in the Chaplains’ Corps in World War I.

•• Washington-Lee walloped George Washington, 33-6, in the Old Oaken Bucket football game.

December 3, 1944:

•• With more and more draftees being ruled unqualified for service as the war drags on, Virginia’s draft boards are planning to call 15 percent more men than usual this month in order to meet the quota.

December 4, 1950:

•• With one day left until Arlington’s tax deadline, Treasurer John Locke Green says only 50 percent of county residents have paid up.

December 2, 1961:

•• The state attorney general says Prince Edward County is within its rights to close its public schools rather than integrate them, because the Virginia constitution does not require public education.

•• Washington-Lee topped George Washington, 51-44, in boys basketball.

December 4, 1968:

•• A School Board task force has recommended easing the ban on student smoking in schools, saying trying to stop all students from smoking is like trying to stop all students from getting pregnant.

•• The Arlington County Civic Federation has voted to oppose a plan to raze part of the Buckingham Apartments and build high-rises.

•• U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, spent $115,000 on his re-election bid.

December 5, 1975:

•• The Metro system is “on the verge of default” due to cash-flow problems, and the general manager has announced he plans to step down in January.

•• The School Board has cut 25 high-school courses and shifted 13 more to the Career Center.

•• On TV tonight: “Chico and the Man,” “The Rockford Files,” “Sanford and Son” and “Wall $treet Week.”

December 3, 1986:

•• The holiday season may prove tricky for motorists in Ballston, as there are changes in roadways due to the opening of Ballston Common Mall.