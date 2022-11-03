Arlington History, 11/3/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 7, 1941:

•• The Sun’s editor notes that Northern Virginia just went through “possibly the quietest general election” in its history. Arlington’s election returns were in by 8 p.m., compared to two years ago, when the vote totals weren’t announced until 4 a.m. the next morning.

•• Basil DeLashmutt has been re-elected to the County Board.

•• Ground will be broken Sunday on Resurrection Lutheran Church.

•• Annual Virginia highway fatalities are expected to top 1,000 for the first time this year.

November 7, 1962:

•• U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, trounced Democrat Augustus Johnson.

•• Arlingtonians for a Better County candidate Leo Urbanske defeated Allen Harrison and Harvey Lampshire to return to the County Board.

•• A dispute between supporters of Leo Urbanske and Joel Broyhill led to a “brief brawl” at the polling place at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School.

•• A total of five black candidates have been elected to Congress, the highest total since 1874.

November 5, 1969:

•• Linwood Holton has been elected Virginia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction.

•• Republicans swept to victory in Arlington’s House of Delegates races.

•• Republican Kenneth Haggerty easily won re-election to the County Board.

•• County voters approved all eight bond referendums on the ballot.

•• Eddie Brinkman of the Washington Senators will be among the dignitaries on hand at the annual Better Sports Club of Arlington dinner at the Knights of Columbus.

November 8, 1978:

•• Republican John Warner is holding onto a narrow lead over Democrat Andrew Miller in the race for U.S. Senate.

•• U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher, D-10th, defeated Republican Frank Wolf.

•• Conservative Republicans have wrested control of the County Board from liberal Democrats. Republican Stephen Detwiler’s victory gives the GOP a 3-2 advantage.

•• Democrat Geraldine Whiting won the commissioner of revenue’s race.

November 5, 1986:

•• U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, defeated Democrat John Milliken.

•• Helen Fahey has won a four-year term as commonwealth’s attorney.