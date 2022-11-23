Arlington History, 11/24/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 21, 1958:

•• After being threatened with expulsion from the Virginia Education Association, the Arlington Education Association has scrapped consideration of integrating its ranks with black teachers.

•• The County Board is working on ways to solve the parking crunch in Clarendon.

•• A total of 149 Arlington motorists have been cited for failing to display the new state inspection decals.

•• The Arlington Welfare Board is set to be abolished, with its authority transferred to the County Manager.

•• Washington-Lee students were recruited to test out a new polygraph machine by purposely lying on certain questions.

•• A 13-year-old taking driving lessons at the Hecht Co. parking lot in Arlington accidentally backed into a pole, causing $500 in damage to the family’s chariot.

November 20-21, 1968:

•• The “Old Oaken Bucket” football game between Washington-Lee and George Washington high schools will be held on Thanksgiving Day for the last time this year. Future contests will be held earlier in the season, so as not to conflict with the playoffs.

•• The School Board is being asked to upgrade special-education programs in the county.

•• A new census shows that 92 percent of students attending Arlington’s public schools are white.

•• Gov. Godwin says Virginia has staked its future on the “Siamese twins of jobs and education.”

November 20, 1978:

•• The County Board has OK’d “selective hiring,” an effort to shed 10 percent of the county government’s workforce by next June.

•• The state Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of Virginia’s revised death-penalty statute.

•• Lt. Gov. Robb says Virginia’s public colleges and universities should spend less time constructing new buildings, and more time focusing on the quality of education provided to students.

•• An Arlington truck dealership is offering a free shotgun with every pickup purchased.

November 21, 1988:

•• The 5,300 parking spaces at National Airport and 11,800 spaces at Dulles Airport are expected to fill up quickly during the Thanksgiving holiday.