Arlington History, 11/17/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 29, 1944:

•• Next Tuesday is the deadline for payment of county taxes. So far, about 36 percent of tax bills have been paid, the treasurer says.

•• The county health officer estimates that about 10,000 gallons of milk are consumed each day in Arlington.

•• County Democrats are leading a petition drive to have the Circuit Court redistrict Arlington voting precincts.

•• Gov. Darden wants to use state funds to shore up the teacher retirement system.

November 25, 1959:

•• The Netherlands Carillon could be completed and chiming away by Christmas, a gift to the U.S. from the Dutch people.

•• Washington-Lee and Wakefield French students have to raise about $300 per person for airfare, hotel and tours for a planned spring trip to Paris.

•• The 25th annual Old Oaken Bucket football game between Washington-Lee and George Washington high schools is set for tomorrow.

•• Virginia’s attorney general and his wife are leading a state delegation on a 13-day “goodwill cruise” through the Caribbean and to Bermuda.

November 26, 1968:

•• U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill (R-10th) says 1968 brought “crime, discontent, disorder, confusion, continuous street incidents, school disruption and chaos” to the District of Columbia this year, and is urging President-elect Nixon to sack D.C. Mayor Walter Washington.

•• The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority’s plans for its newest park, Potomac Overlook, call for leaving much of the 65 acres in a natural state.

•• On TV tonight: “Hazel,” “Julia,” “Mod Squad,” “The Doris Day Show,” “The Red Skelton Show” and “60 Minutes.”

November 25, 1977:

•• State liquor authorities have banned the sale of Billy Beer in Virginia, saying it promotes the endorsement of alcohol by celebrities.

•• Food prices in Northern Virginia are rising more rapidly than in the rest of the nation.

•• Community members are concerned about a state plan to require closure of Arlington Hospital’s maternity ward.

•• The Metro system appears to be ironing out kinks that have plagued the rail system since it began operation last year.

November 27-28, 1985:

•• The state Supreme Court has ruled that police roadblocks to catch drunk drivers are constitutional.

•• Despite flooding that wiped out much of Virginia’s turkey crop, there will be enough supplies to go around for Thanksgiving.