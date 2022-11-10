Arlington History, 11/10/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 12, 1856:

•• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials.

November 12, 1936:

Sponsored

•• The Civic Federation is seeking to have the County Board appoint a planning commission.

•• Arlington Democrats will hold a victory party Saturday night at Lyon Park Community House.

•• The Sun’s editor thinks “an ounce of prevention” would pay dividends on area roadways.

•• Rev. Edward Johnson has been appointed the first full-time pastor at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

•• The Arlington County Library Association is suggesting creation of a central library to augment existing branches.

November 12, 1956:

•• The liberal and conservative factions of the County Board are sparring over which side should get the chairmanship next year.

•• Students at Washington-Lee High School are soliciting support to expand War Memorial Stadium from 6,000 seats to 10,000. Students at Wakefield High School also are seeking an expanded stadium.

•• Washington-Lee ran its unbeaten streak to nine with a 20-0 blanking of Wakefield on the gridiron.

•• There are now 1.38 million more women in the U.S. than men, a disparity that has more than doubled in the past six years.

•• Plans have been announced for the burial of Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 1958.

November 11, 1972:

•• The U.S. Supreme Court has voted 7-2 to halt, for the foreseeable future, construction on Interstate 66.

•• Yorktown defeated Washington-Lee, 17-7, in the final Great Falls District game of the season for both football teams.

•• On TV tonight: “Kung Fu,” “Streets of San Francisco” and “Bob Newhart.”

November 8, 1980:

•• Ronald Reagan won 26 of 39 precincts in Arlington, according to final figures.

•• County officials are discussing establishment of a public parking garage next to the Parkington Shopping Center in Ballston.

•• The average price of a gallon of unleaded, self-service gas in Virginia has risen to $1.258, higher than in Maryland but lower than in the District of Columbia.

•• On the gridiron, Yorktown whomped Washington-Lee, 35-3.

November 13, 1989:

•• Final results show that while Douglas Wilder won 22 of 41 cities in the razor-close race for governor, Marshall Coleman won the vast majority of counties.

•• No surprise here: Gov.-elect Wilder’s staff has started fielding large numbers of phone calls from job-seekers.