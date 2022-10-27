Arlington History, 10/27/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 1, 1940:

•• Blasting President Roosevelt for seeking a third term, the Sun has endorsed Republican Wendell Willkie.

•• Election season is expected to bring out 5,000 voters in Fairfax County and 10,000 in Arlington.

•• Arlington’s first “skyscraper” – the five-story Arlington Medical Center at North Highland Street and Fairfax Drive – has opened.

•• More than $1 billion in defense-related facilities in Virginia have been funded by the federal government in the past six months.

•• The Arlington Community Chest drive has fallen well short of its goal, and will be extended.

October 28-29, 1960:

•• Bad weather prevented Republican vice presidential nominee Henry Cabot Lodge from attending a GOP rally at Seven Corners. Meanwhile, Gov. Almond plans to stump for Democrat John Kennedy.

•• Judge Walter McCarthy has appointed Theodore Frederick as Arlington’s new sheriff.

•• Planners are eyeing local landfills for additional parkland.

•• Parke Custis Syphax, a member of a prominent Arlington family, has died at age 79.

•• Washington-Lee will battle Annandale for the Northern District football title.

October 29, 1968:

•• Virginia’s economy is expected to be soft during the first half of 1969, then pick up in the second half of the year.

•• Proponents of the liquor-by-the-drink referendums across Northern Virginia claim opponents are using scare tactics.

•• Republican vice presidential nominee Spiro Agnew is headed back to Virginia to campaign this week.

•• At the movies: “The Odd Couple,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “The Parent Trap” and Elvis in “Frankie & Johnny.”

October 28-30, 1972:

•• More than 60 percent of Arlington high school students support President Nixon for re-election, according to a poll taken by students. Only students at the H-B Woodlawn Program have expressed a preference for Democrat George McGovern.

•• The Sun has moved its offices to North Ivy Street, and has installed a press to print in offset.

•• In football action, Washington-Lee fell to Marshall, 17-0, while Yorktown topped McLean, 15-2.

October 27-28, 1980:

•• Ronald Reagan has a 9-point lead over Jimmy Carter in a new Virginia poll, and undecideds appear to be breaking for the Republican.

•• The Sun has endorsed U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher (D-10th) for re-election, and has endorsed John Milliken for County Board.

•• Virginia school officials are planning to provide additional funds in support of gifted students.