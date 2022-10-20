Arlington History, 10/20/22

News that was making news in years gone by.

October 22, 1936:

•• Dairies across Northern Virginia, which have been selling milk for 10 or 11 cents a pint, have been ordered by the state government to increase that price to 13 cents.

•• A Republican pep rally attracted 800 to the Washington-Lee auditorium.

•• Prices for Virginia’s tobacco harvest are higher this year than last fall.

•• Washington-Lee and Handley played to a 0-0 tie in the rain.

October 22, 1956:

•• Arlington police say they will follow state law, and plan to arrest anyone who attempts to integrate seating areas in any upcoming candidate forums.

•• It’s been 10 years since Alexandria’s George Washington High School varsity football squad has lost to a Virginia High School League opponent, but the Wakefield gridders managed to do it over the weekend.

October 22, 1964:

•• The Sun has strongly endorsed Lyndon Johnson for president.

•• Gov. Harrison has bowed to a court order and will call a special session of the legislature to deal with redistricting.

•• Arlingtonian James Bregman has won a bronze medal in judo in the Olympic Games.

•• Besides the Olympics, TV tonight includes “My Three Sons,” “Bewitched,” “Peyton Place” and “Donna Reed.”

October 20-21, 1972:

•• Virginia has 400,000 more voters this year than during the 1968 presidential election.

•• The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will begin operating the region’s four private bus lines by the end of the year.

•• Arlington needs to embark on a “crash program” of parkland acquisition if it hopes to beat developers to remaining parcels, a task force says.

•• The General Assembly is considering whether to create a state panel to rate motion pictures.

October 22, 1984:

•• Arlington ranks second in Virginia, behind McLean/Tysons Corner, in the number of information-technology firms.

•• Democratic challenger Edythe Harrison says U.S. Sen. John Warner is an “ideological twin” of Jesse Helms.

•• Two of Virginia’s top political scientists say the second Reagan-Mondale debate was a draw.

•• In football action, Wakefield fell to Falls Church, 16-6; Washington-Lee was spanked by Madison, 27-7; and O’Connell was blanked by DeMatha, 20-0.

October 23, 1992:

•• A debate between 8th District contenders Jim Moran and Kyle McSlarrow got a little testy this week.

•• The Arlington Hospital Foundation Ball raised a record $241,000.

•• Some employees in Rosslyn are expressing concern about security on skywalks.

•• Despite being in their first year, the Wakefield and Yorktown varsity field hockey teams are finding some success.