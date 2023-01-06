Arlington History, 1/5/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 8, 1937:

•• A 60-year-old carpenter this week became the first black male to serve on a trial jury in Arlington since Reconstruction, the Sun’s editor reports.

•• Alcohol sales in Virginia’s state ABC stores were up this Christmas season over last year.

•• The First Baptist Church of Clarendon has shown a big increase in membership this year.

•• Lt. Gov. Price is expected to face no major hurdles in his quest for the Democratic nomination for governor.

•• About 6,500 homes are expected to be built in Virginia this year.

•• At the movies: “The Great Ziegfeld” is playing at the State Theatre.

January 10, 1973:

•• Tomorrow’s opening of the General Assembly will mark the first time a session has been held on an odd-numbered year.

•• The new Thomas Jefferson Junior High School will play host Jan. 15 to the community commemoration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

•• Washington-Lee’s boys basketball team defeated Yorktown, 68-52.

•• The Sun is looking for boys, ages 13-16, to deliver the paper.

January 8, 1982:

•• John Milliken and Warren Stambaugh each say they will not challenge U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, this year, leaving Ira Lechner as the lone Democratic candidate.

•• Northern Virginia Community College officials want the state to fund 12.5-percent pay increases for teachers.

•• C&P begins delivering its new phone books this week.

January 8, 1993:

•• There were 53 hate crimes committed in Virginia last year, according to FBI statistics.

•• The Clintons are debating where to send daughter Chelsea to school. In a Sun “man on the street” interview, three respondents said it should be a private school, one said it should be a public school and two said it was none of their business.

•• Rev. Billy Graham has been tapped to deliver the invocation at the Clinton inaugural.

•• At the movies: “Aladdin,” “Chaplin” and “The Bodyguard.”