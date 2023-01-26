Arlington History, 1/26/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 31, 1941:

•• Health officials say local cases of flu are tapering off.

•• U.S. Rep. Colgate Darden will resign on March 1 to begin his campaign for governor.

•• Sanitary Grocery Stores will change its name to that of the firm’s parent company, Safeway.

•• A Sun editorial laments that the Naval Radio Towers, the tallest of which is more than 50 feet higher than the Washington Monument, will come down after 27 years of service.

•• An Arlington man was arrested and fined $25 for trapping quail.

January 27, 1959:

•• Gov. Almond is “racing the clock” to try to maintain segregation in Virginia’s public schools, as Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk and Charlottesville are now under court order to integrate.

•• Arlington officials have unveiled their first master plan for parks and recreation.

January 31, 1967:

•• A Sun editorial says the state government needs to turn to bonding in order to fund needed highway improvements.

•• On the basketball court, Wakefield is 9-2, Washington-Lee is 9-3, Yorktown is 6-5 and O’Connell is 7-8.

•• On TV tonight: “Peyton Place,” “The Fugitive,” “Petticoat Junction” and “Red Skelton.”

January 29, 1972:

•• The General Assembly is considering permitting no-fault auto insurance in Virginia.

•• State Attorney General Andrew Miller says Virginia has fallen behind the curve in the fight against crime.

•• In basketball action, Washington-Lee fell to T.C. Williams, 57-40, while Wakefield was routed by West Springfield, 98-52.

January 26, 1982:

•• U.S. Rep. Paul Trible is the likely Republican nominee to succeed U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., while Democrats do not have a clear front-runner.

•• A Sun editorial has blasted as “spineless” a proposal in Richmond to replace Columbus Day, Lee-Jackson-King Day and other potentially controversial holidays with a generic “Notables Day.”

January 27, 1983:

•• The state Senate has narrowly passed legislation permitting early parole to some nonviolent offenders, in an effort to deal with prison overcrowding.