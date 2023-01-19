Arlington History, 1/19/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 19, 1945:

•• Community leaders are proposing a $6 million county bond referendum to address post-war planning efforts.

•• An engineering firm has checked all furnaces in county elementary schools, and found them to be safe.

•• Rev. Edwin Lee, the first pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, has died in Staunton at age 50.

•• Sun circulation manager Frank Clarke recently completed his 27th mission as a radio operator in a Flying Fortress, bombing targets in Germany.

•• The Sun’s editor says he prefers that future crossings of the Potomac be bridges, not tunnels. “Tunnels are such gloomy places,” he said, asking, “What would Paris be without bridges over the Seine?”

January 24, 1962:

•• Saturday’s still the planned day for Arlingtonian John Glenn to blast into space.

•• A federal tax expert says Arlington is second in the nation in the fairness of its tax assessments.

•• Lynchburg’s daily paper has refused to integrate the National Spelling Bee preliminary round that it sponsors.

•• American Airlines and Eastern Air Lines have announced plans for a merger. If approved, it would create the free world’s largest air carrier.

•• Washington-Lee’s boys have opened the basketball season at 8-0, with Yorktown off to a 6-2 start and Wakefield opening at 3-6.

January 22-23, 1969:

•• Heart disease is responsible for half the deaths in Arlington, according to a new study.

•• Some gas station owners and attendants in Arlington are arming themselves with guns, due to an increase in the number of robberies.

•• Northern Virginia Community College has started a drama department.

•• Wakefield is in the midst of a charmed boys’ basketball season.

January 21, 1975:

•• The General Assembly is expected this week to re-establish the death penalty in Virginia.

•• Two top aides to defeated U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, have accepted posts with George H. Rucker Realty.

January 21, 1983:

•• Local school districts are set to lose big chunks of state aid under a proposal by the Robb administration.

•• The Gray Drug Fair in Cherrydale will close, because its owner couldn’t negotiate new lease terms.

January 23, 1991:

•• The County Board had decided not to seek an increase in the real estate tax rate of 76.5 cents per $100, board chairman William Newman said.

•• The number of children placed in foster care in Arlington has grown 21 percent in two years.

•• Eastern Air Lines, which ceased operations this week, has sold its assets at National Airport to Northwest Airlines for $23.2 million.

•• The price of a first-class postage stamp is set to go up four cents, to 29 cents.