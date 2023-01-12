Arlington History, 1/12/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 15, 1943:

•• County Republicans are promising a full slate of candidates for the 11 offices on the November ballot in Arlington.

•• The County Board has approved a $15 pay raise for most county employees, retroactive to Jan. 1.

•• Arlington’s Selective Service boards have called up an additional 228 men for induction.

•• Ten vehicles, most from D.C. and Fairfax County, have been banned from Arlington roadways; their owners are suspected of breaking rules against “pleasure driving.”

•• Residents turned out to complain to the Virginia Milk Commission about a proposal to raise the price of milk.

•• If this week’s Sun “looks a little queer,” the editor notes that it’s because the motor on the Linotype machine busted, necessitating the use of a back-up typesetting system.

•• Women are being recruited to drive buses across Northern Virginia, as male drivers head off to war.

January 12, 1959:

•• Arlington School Board members have asked the state attorney general for guidance on what they should do if federal courts require immediate integration of county classrooms.

•• As Gov. Almond starts his second year in office, the segregation battle continues to take center stage.

•• Rev. Billy Graham has cancelled a planned worldwide crusade due to eye problems.

•• The cost of the Sun is rising from 25 cents per week to 35 cents.

January 14, 1966:

•• Legislators in Richmond this session will have to decide whether to repeal Virginia’s poll tax. Also, the General Assembly may crack down on uninsured motorists.

•• The Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner dance is expected to draw a crowd of 600.

•• In basketball action, Washington-Lee has started the season at 5-1, with Wakefield 3-2 and Yorktown 3-4.

January 13-14, 1976:

•• Arlington planning officials have grudgingly agreed to support a plan for a four-lane Interstate 66 route through the county.

•• Gov. Godwin says improving economic conditions will help fuel $70 million in additional state spending this year.

•• Gov. Godwin complains that Virginia’s share of the cost of the Metrorail system will dwarf the state’s expenditures on the interstate highway system, and says local governments should be picking up more of the cost for transit.

•• The Planning Commission is finalizing recommendations for the redevelopment of Pentagon City.

January 13, 1987:

•• O’Connell’s girls are now third in Northern Virginia in the Sun’s basketball rankings.