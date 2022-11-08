Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year

46.4 F
Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
I voted #USelections2020
Photo by visuals on Unsplash

Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data.

As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by the Virginia Department of Elections, up 2.4 percent from the 171,350 voters recorded in January.

Statewide, the total voter count increased 1.7 percent to 6,092,214, state officials said.

Arlington’s increase may have benefited from a competitive County Board race and interest in the School Board race, even though the top-of-the-ticket contest – for 8th District U.S. House of Representatives – appears to be a foregone conclusion given the political composition of the district.

During October, a total of 2,756 Arlington voters registered to vote, the fourth highest number in the commonwealth behind Fairfax County (7,163), Virginia Beach (2,921) and Loudoun County (2,858). Prince William County rounded out the top five at 2,762, and statewide, a total of 52,665 people registered to vote in the last month, according to state officials.

Under recently enacted changes to state law, prospective voters can register at their regular polling places on Election Day, with their ballots accepted on a provisional basis.

