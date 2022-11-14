34.9 F
Tysons
Monday, November 14, 2022
Arlington government to shutter COVID-vaccination site next month
Arlington government to shutter COVID-vaccination site next month

It served its purpose, and the Arlington County government has announced plans to shut down its COVID-vaccination clinic at the Department of Human Services (2100 Washington Blvd.)

Until mid-December, appointments and walk-ins are available for COVID vaccinations and boosters for ages 6 months and older Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County-government officials say the availability of vaccines elsewhere has led to a slackening of demand at the clinic, which at one time was part of a much larger government vaccination effort.

“What started as a small team in December 2020 quickly grew into hundreds of staff and volunteers, operating six clinics and dozens of special events, allowing us to administer more than 215,000 doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Reuben Varghese, the county government’s public-health director.

