Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Arlington Democrats hit the road to try and save Spanberger

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

The Arlington County Democratic Committee is funneling more resources into a suddenly competitive congressional race.

Arlington Democrats are being asked to take shifts for every-day-until-Election-Day door-knocking in support of embattled U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th), who is seeking to hold onto her seat in the wake of a challenge from Republican Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report currently rates the district as a toss-up, and the direction it goes could well help determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives once the results are in.

Spanberger supporters are sending door-knockers out at 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily in an effort to connect with voters in the waning day of the campaign.

Spanberger is seen as one of two imperiled members of the Virginia congressional delegation; the 2nd District, currently occupied by Democrat Elaine Luria, also is rated a toss-up by the Cook organization, which does not rule out a Republican victory in the 10th District (currently held by incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton) but rates it as more unlikely.

Other Virginia incumbents, including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), are viewed as facing little likelihood of falling victim to a Republican wave, if one materializes.

