Arlington Democrats aim to make difference in tight downstate race

With national polling in the weeks before Election Day suggesting whoop-whoop-red-alert status for Democrats, the Arlington County Democratic Committee made the call for its members to go even more afield to help an embattled incumbent.

At the Nov. 2 committee meeting, a push was put out for local Democrats willing to head downstate to canvass in support of U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd), who was seen as one of the most imperiled Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Baker promised “a great time” for those willing to travel down to the Hampton Roads area (“just a few hours away,” he noted). For anyone able to spend a couple of days, housing would be provided.

Luria was elected in 2018 as part of a class of Democrats who won in reaction to Donald Trump’s victory two years before. But in both the 2018 and 2020 races, she hasn’t been able to score more than 51.6 percent of the vote in the Republican-leaning district. This year, Republican Jennifer Kiggans aimed to snatch the district back for the GOP.

Arlington Democrats also have dispatched volunteers to the closer 7th District, where U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) is fighting for her political life against Republican Yesli Vega in another seat the GOP hopes to pick up.